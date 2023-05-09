21-year-old Mississippi woman dies in early morning head-on collision Published 11:38 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

A 21-year-old Mississippi woman was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that Jatyra Griffins, 21, of Yazoo, was killed in a two-vehicle crash shortly after 6 a.m.

According to reports, Griffins was driving a 2008 BMW, traveling west on Highway 16 near Berryville Road, when she collided with a 2008 Dodge Ram, driven by Sammy Woods, 44, of Flora, who was traveling eastbound.

Griffins was pronounced dead at the scene. Woods reportedly did not receive any injuries in the wreck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.