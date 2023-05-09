IRS: Mississippi lost 2,436 taxpayers, $47M in 2020 Published 7:00 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Recently released data from the Internal Revenue Service shows Mississippi lost 2,436 taxpayers and $47 million in gross adjusted income in 2020.

Of the 60,937 Mississippians leaving the state, 9,498 went to Tennessee; 8,999 to Texas; 5,903 to Alabama; and 5,582 to Louisiana.

Most of the 58,801 taxpayers who moved into the Magnolia State came from Tennessee (10,278). The rest came mainly from Louisiana, 7,330; Alabama, 5,020; and Florida, 3,786.

The data is based on tax returns filed in 2020 and 2021 that show those who moved between 2019 and 2020, respectively. The data does not represent anyone who did not file a return.

DeSoto County, just south of the Tennessee line, gained 12,562 new taxpayers and lost 10,313. Most of these moved from Shelby County, where Memphis is located.

Hinds County lost 3,794 taxpayers — 11,570 moved to other counties and 7,776 moved into the county where the capital city of Jackson is located.

The Delta region lost 3,255 taxpayers, from 16 counties.