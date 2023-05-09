Mississippi Skies: Decent chance of storms statewide today Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Today is going to be another day with a mixture of sunshine and storms for just about the entire state. There aren’t any severe weather risk zones, but we’ve seen those appear the past few days as storms develop.

Forecast models show Tuesday morning should be mostly sunny for just about everyone, but we had a few surprise showers Monday morning. Many places remained cloudy when forecasters expected more sunshine.

Comparing forecasts to what actually happens the past day or two shows just how difficult it is to know just what the weather will do in this situation. We continue to have fronts approaching the area with low pressure and high pressure systems fighting over which direction these fronts will travel. Until we get out of this jam, we’ll continue having similar days.

Long range models show we may finally get a break in about a week. Next Tuesday is looking much dryer with a temperature drop of eight to 10 degrees.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny in the morning with a high near 87. Rain and storms moving into the area in the afternoon. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few more showers and thunderstorms. Low of 65.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 90. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with some more rain and storms tonight. Low of 64.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high near 88. Scattered showers and storms later in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few more isolated showers and storms. Low of 65.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a high of 86. Scattered rain and storms throughout the day. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 70.