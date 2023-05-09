Skeletal remains found behind Mississippi furniture store Published 6:18 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Officials are investigating after skeletal remains were found behind a Mississippi furniture store.

An Entergy worker found the remains in a field behind the Ross Furniture store in Pearl Monday afternoon, according to officials from the Rankin County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said it is working to determine the identity of the remains in order to inform next of kin.

The cause of death remains under investigation.