Authorities looking for 22-year-old Mississippi man reported missing in April Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Officials continue to look for a 22-year-old Mississippi man reported missing on April 24.

According to a post on the Central MS Crime Stoppers Facebook page, authorities are looking for Jacob Wayne Porter.

Porter was reported missing by his family on April 24.

He was last seen in Hinds County.

He is a 22-year-old white male, 5 foot, 8 inches tall, weighs 151 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo in the design of the sun on the right side of his chest.

At the time Porter was last seen, he was driving a 2011 Silver GMC Sierra, Tag# HN3 3232.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by downloading the P3 Tips App.