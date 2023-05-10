Mississippi Skies: Muggy weather in complete control of Mississippi today Published 1:30 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

It’s going to feel like someone cranked up the sauna across the Magnolia State. We’ll have some of the warmest temperatures we’ve had this year along with high humidity levels.

We’ll also have some of the best chances for rain and storms for the northern and central regions so far this week. Any storm could have damaging lightning and heavy rain.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms during the day with thunderstorms increasing in coverage later in the afternoon. High of 87. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few remaining showers and storms possible.

Central Mississippi

Partly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Fog early in the morning. High of 86. Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low of 64.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day. High of 87. Partly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low of 64.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High of 84. Mostly cloudy with a low of 70 tonight.