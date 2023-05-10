Mississippi trooper reportedly strikes, kills pedestrian while driving squad car Published 7:05 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper has been placed on modified duty after reportedly hitting and killing a pedestrian while in their patrol car.

The trooper reportedly struck the pedestrian shortly after midnight on Saturday on U.S. 61 in Tunica County.

Deputies with the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident and found Cornelius Joiner, 27, who was treated at the scene. Joiner later died from the injuries suffered in the incident.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team and the Mississippi Highway Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team were on the scene conducting investigations of the incident.