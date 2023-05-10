Suspect in deadly Mississippi Gulf Coast shooting identified Published 5:44 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The suspect in a deadly shooting at a crowded bar and restaurant on the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been identified.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Fadarius Davon Williams is being held at the Mobile County jail and is the suspect connected to a shooting at The Scratch Kitchen in Ocean Springs. The shooting killed one person and injured six on May 5.

William is awaiting extradition back to Mississippi, when he will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chayse Harmon, 19, of Moss Point.

According to WLOX, the other six shooting victims, all considered to be bystanders in the incident, are expected to recover from their injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oceann Springs Police at 228-875-2211.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling (877) 787-5898. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.