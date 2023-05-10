Suspect in deadly Mississippi Gulf Coast shooting identified

Published 5:44 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The suspect in a deadly shooting at a crowded bar and restaurant on the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been identified.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that Fadarius Davon Williams is being held at the Mobile County jail and is the suspect connected to a shooting at The Scratch Kitchen in Ocean Springs. The shooting killed one person and injured six on May 5.

William is awaiting extradition back to Mississippi, when he will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chayse Harmon, 19, of Moss Point.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

According to WLOX, the other six shooting victims, all considered to be bystanders in the incident, are expected to recover from their injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oceann Springs Police at 228-875-2211.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling (877) 787-5898. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

More News

Will the Feds finally finish the pumps in Mississippi Delta? Project could also pump in major economic relief

Mississippi trooper reportedly strikes, kills pedestrian while driving squad car

Mississippi home named one of 11 most endangered historic places in the USA

Longtime Mississippi legislator faces federal criminal tax crime charges

Print Article