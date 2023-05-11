Man charged with murders of two people found dead inside Mississippi residence destroyed by fire Published 12:46 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder after two people were found dead inside a house after it was destroyed by fire.

Picayune Police reports that on May 5, 2023, Picayune Fire Fighters and Picayune Police Officers responded to a structure fire on Runway Drive.

It was a complete loss, and the remains of two deceased people were recovered, officials said.

An autopsy was conducted, and the cause of death was ruled as Homicide on both.

Officials with the Pearl River County Coroner’s Office report that the bodies found are believed to be father and son. DNA tests must be completed before the names of the two victims will be released.

An investigation resulted in the arrest of Maurice Damon Perkins for two counts of First Degree Murder.

“The arrest was the result of a constant investigation by Picayune Police CID and planning by Special Response Teams of both Picayune Police Department and Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department,” police said. “We appreciate all officers and deputies involved.”

“This arrest was made without incident, thanks to them,” police said.

This is still an active investigation, and we ask that anyone with any information in reference to this case please call Pearl River County Central Dispatch at 601-749-5478, Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411 or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.