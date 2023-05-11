Mississippi Skies: Severe weather, up to five inches of rain possible today Published 1:30 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

Today may be the most eventful day when it comes to problems from storms this week. Although we have a risk of severe weather covering a large portion of the Magnolia State, the biggest risk looks to be the possibility of a whopping five inches of rain in places.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, flash flooding is likely between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. today. A Level 2 risk covers the southwestern corner of Mississippi and includes Natchez, Vicksburg, and Port Gibson. In this area, three to five inches of rain are likely. This amount of rain in such a short period of time could flood roads and endanger structures.

A Level 1 flash flood risk circles the Level 2 and includes Greenville, Yazoo City, Jackson, Magee, McComb, Prentiss, and Brookhaven. This area could have between two and four inches of rain.

As far as the severe weather threat today, a Level 1 stretches from the southern Delta region to Columbus and goes southward, including Vicksburg, Jackson, Philadelphia, Meridian, Natchez, Magee, Columbia, Laurel, Hattiesburg, Brookhaven, McComb, Prentiss, and Collins. Severe storms, hail, torrential rain, and wind gusts are possible between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

It looks like we may have some much better weather this weekend, especially on the Gulf Coast.

North Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Breezy with a high of 83. Showers and storms likely this evening, then a chance of more storms overnight. Mostly cloudy with a low of 65.

Central Mississippi

A chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day with storms becoming likely in the later afternoon. Partly sunny with a high near 84. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, Showers and thunderstorms possible. Mostly cloudy with a low of 66.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then mostly cloudy. Showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour except higher in storms. High of 86. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 68.

Gulf Coast

Mostly cloudy with a chance of storms after noon. High near 83. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a low of 71.