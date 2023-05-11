Mississippi woman suspected of murdering husband found dead in jail cell Published 10:06 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

A Mississippi woman who has been charged with the murder of her husband has been found dead in her jail cell.

Sarah Peshoff, 41, an inmate at the Claiborne County Jail, was found deceased in her cell from what appears to be death by suicide.

Peshoff was found on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. during a routine jail check, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department.

Peshoff was being housed in Claiborne County for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and had been charged with the murder of her husband.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in and will be handling the investigation.