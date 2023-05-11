Officials investigating after human fetus recovered from Mississippi city’s sewer system Published 5:39 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

Officials are investigating after a human fetus was recovered in a Mississippi city sewer system.

WLBT reports that the fetus was removed from the Booneville sewer system on Wednesday. The city had to pump its sewer system dry to remove the remains, Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said.

The location of where the fetus was found was not disclosed.

The remains were turned over to the Prentiss County Coroner’s Office.