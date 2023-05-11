Police find dead body in residence, launch investigation Published 12:29 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Police are investigating after a person was found dead at a Mississippi residence.

Hattiesburg investigators found the body of the deceased when the responded at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday to a home on Elnora Knight Road. An investigation was launched when the body was found at the house.

The name of the individual and details about the individual have not been released pending notification to the next of kin.