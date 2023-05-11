Prayers lifted up for customers of Mississippi Chick-fil-A closing for remodel. ‘We’ll save a fortune’ one customer commented. Published 10:53 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

Prayers were offered for the customers of a Mississippi Chick-fil-A that will be closing next week for a little more than two-weeks to renovate and remodel the store.

The City of Madison posted on its Facebook page, the announcement that the restaurant on Main Street will be closed for remodel from May 16 through June 1.

The announcement sent shockwaves into the community of loyal customers that frequent the popular restaurant.

“No….. We will all starve,” one person wrote on the social media post.

One person said that while they will miss visiting the store, their pocketbook will be the better for it.

“We’ll save a fortune for these two weeks,” the customer wrote.

The comment elected laughing emojis from others.

In the post, Chick-fil-A said the remodel would lead to good things for customers.

“WE’LL BE BACK, better than ever! Chick-fil-A Madison will be closed May 16 – June 1 for a remodel. Please visit our Chick-fil-A Ridgeland location (across from Costco),” the post said.

Knowing how popular the restaurant is, with filled drive-thru lanes most of the day, one person questioned how much potential revenue will be lost in those two weeks.

The popular restaurant chain has been doing renovations and remodels of older restaurants across Mississippi, including recent remodels in Oxford.

“My 14-year-old will chew through the wall in my house without weekly doses of God’s chicken,” another person wrote. “I guess we are due for a remodel too.”

One person told one of her friends that she will be thinking of them during their period of mourning.

“I am praying for you during this time,” one commenter on the social media said.