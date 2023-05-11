Thrill rides and fair food will fill weekend at Mississippi city’s inaugural Spring Carnival Published 2:42 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

This weekend, the laughs, squeals and thrills of carnival rides and the smell of funnel cakes and fair food will beckon folks across the region for the only Spring carnival overlooking the Mississippi River.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The inaugural Natchez Spring Carnival begins today and lasts through Sunday. The fair will be located on Broadway Street, on the Natchez Bluff overlooking the river.

Dates and times are as follows: Thursday, May 11, from 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 12, from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, May 13, from 1-6 p.m.; 6-11 p.m. Sunday, May 14, from 1-8 p.m.

Entry is free Thursday night and Sunday only. On Friday and Saturday, admission is $10 per person for ages 5 and above.

Cash payments will be taken at the gate.

Guests can also purchase a “Ride-A-Rama” armband for $25 and ride unlimited rides for five hours.

“Ride-A-Rama” hours are as follows: Thursday: 5-10 p.m. Friday: 5-10 p.m. Saturday: 1 -11 p.m. Sunday: 1 -6 p.m.

The carnival features thrill rides, kiddie rides, games and prizes.

WEATHER FORECAST:

The National Weather Service predicts an 80 percent chance of rain today in Natchez. However, the chance of showers drops to 30 percent this evening as the weather is expected to pass to the east by 7 p.m.

WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING:

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said it’s to be the “largest carnival in this area” for this year for an affordable price.

“It’s an event being organized so that it is not just for adults who want to come and party on the bluff at Mudbug. The Spring Carnival will be more of a community-wide, family activity that I think everyone will enjoy. … They found a way to do this so it involves the entire community and will just charge a modest fee for admission on Friday evening and Saturday,” Gibson said.

SPONSORS: