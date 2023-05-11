Woman killed after four-vehicle crash in Jackson Published 6:08 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

Officials are investigating after a woman died in a crash involving multiple vehicles near a busy Jackson intersection Wednesday morning.

Rymsky Natasha Evans, 43, died in a wreck on Powers Avenue near Woodrow Willson Avenue in Jackson at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials believe Evans may have experienced a medical emergency during the incident that resulted in a crash that involved at least four vehicles.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.