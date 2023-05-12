Five people die — four from Mississippi — in tragic accident on Alabama interstate

Published 4:55 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Four of the five people who died in an Alabam car crash were from Mississippi, officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

  • A two-vehicle wreck occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, on Interstate 59 north just south of Attala in Etowah County, Alabama.
  • The wreck involved a 2001 Chevy Malibu and a 2009 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.

THE VICTIMS:

  • The driver of the Malibu, Jimie Francisco, of Crossville, Alabama, was fatally injured.
  • The Toyota caught on fire in the wreck. Nelson Loesa-Fernandez, the driver, and three passengers, Cesar Arano-Rosales and Yadira Loesa-Fernandez and Norma A. Gonzalez-Garcia, all of Lowndes County, Mississippi, all died at the scene.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The crash remains under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.

More News

Woman pleads guilty to murder on Mississippi tribal lands

Mississippi woman faces 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to possession of firearm by felon

Mississippi officials seeking public’s help finding those who stole camper. Reward offered in case.

Mississippi’s newest luxury senior living option opens with ribbon cutting, just steps from one of state’s most popular shopping, eating destinations

Print Article