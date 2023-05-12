Five people die — four from Mississippi — in tragic accident on Alabama interstate Published 4:55 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Four of the five people who died in an Alabam car crash were from Mississippi, officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

A two-vehicle wreck occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, on Interstate 59 north just south of Attala in Etowah County, Alabama.

The wreck involved a 2001 Chevy Malibu and a 2009 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck.

THE VICTIMS:

The driver of the Malibu, Jimie Francisco, of Crossville, Alabama, was fatally injured.

The Toyota caught on fire in the wreck. Nelson Loesa-Fernandez, the driver, and three passengers, Cesar Arano-Rosales and Yadira Loesa-Fernandez and Norma A. Gonzalez-Garcia, all of Lowndes County, Mississippi, all died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.