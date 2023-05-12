Mississippi officials seeking public’s help finding those who stole camper. Reward offered in case. Published 3:13 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Mississippi officials are seeking the public’s help regarding a stolen camper.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Officials from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a camper stolen in the Harmontown Community. Photos of the camper were posted on social media.

The camper is described as a 2014 30-foot Keystone Sprinter bumper pull camper with Arkansas tag AB3051445.

The camper was stolen from the storage lot near Teckville Boat Ramp in the early hours of Sunday, May 7, 2023.



SUSPECT’S VEHICLE CAPTURED ON VIDEO:

Video footage of the suspect vehicle was retrieved from Lakeside Market, showing the camper being pulled by a 1998-2003 model White Ford F-250 extended cab.

REWARD BEING OFFERED:

LOU Crimestoppers is offering up to $1000.00 for any information leading to the arrest of the individual/individuals responsible for the theft

WHO TO REPORT INFORMATION TO:

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect(s) or suspect vehicle, please call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office at 662-234-6421 or Lafayette County Crime Stoppers tip line at 662-234- 8799.