Mississippi Skies: Will today finally end our stormy weather? Published 1:30 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Some areas of the state may have a little more sunshine than yesterday, but it’s still going to be hot and muggy with plenty of scattered storms today.

The pattern will continue through the weekend, but we’re still thinking we could have some more comfortable temperatures and dryer weather early next week. Of course, that can always change, so we’ll continue to watch the models.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with some rain and storms in the morning. High of 84. Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Low of 66.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and storms likely in the afternoon. High of 87. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 68.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and storms likely later in the afternoon. High near 88. Showers and storms this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Low of 66.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 86. Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Low of 71.