Mississippi woman arrested after reportedly hitting man in wheelchair with car, then leaving scene Published 10:54 am Friday, May 12, 2023

A Mississippi woman is accused of hitting a man in a wheelchair with her car and then leaving the scene.

WCBI in Columbus reports that Cristy Brown, 30, of Columbus, was arrested after she reportedly left the scene of an accident with injuries.

The incident reportedly happened on the weekend of May 6 on Alabama Street.

Investigators report that Brown said she thought she hit something else other than the man in the wheelchair.

The man suffered minor injuries in the incident.

