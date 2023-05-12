Mississippi woman arrested after reportedly hitting man in wheelchair with car, then leaving scene
Published 10:54 am Friday, May 12, 2023
A Mississippi woman is accused of hitting a man in a wheelchair with her car and then leaving the scene.
What you need to know:
- WCBI in Columbus reports that Cristy Brown, 30, of Columbus, was arrested after she reportedly left the scene of an accident with injuries.
- The incident reportedly happened on the weekend of May 6 on Alabama Street.
- Investigators report that Brown said she thought she hit something else other than the man in the wheelchair.
- The man suffered minor injuries in the incident.
The arrest:
- Brown was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
- She was given a $35,000 bond.