Mississippi woman arrested after reportedly hitting man in wheelchair with car, then leaving scene

Published 10:54 am Friday, May 12, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman is accused of hitting a man in a wheelchair with her car and then leaving the scene.

What you need to know: 

  • WCBI in Columbus reports that Cristy Brown, 30, of Columbus, was arrested after she reportedly left the scene of an accident with injuries.
  • The incident reportedly happened on the weekend of May 6 on Alabama Street.
  • Investigators report that Brown said she thought she hit something else other than the man in the wheelchair.
  • The man suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The arrest: 

  • Brown was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
  • She was given a $35,000 bond.

