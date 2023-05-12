Woman arrested after body of cat found wrapped in plastic at Mississippi apartment complex
Published 6:06 am Friday, May 12, 2023
A woman was arrested after the body of a cat was found wrapped in plastic at a Mississippi apartment complex.
What you need to know:
- On May 4, residents of a Starkville apartment complex on 106 Dawg Drive found the body of a cat wrapped in plastic in a breezeway of the complex and alerted the Oktibbeha Sheriff’s Office.
- A necropsy at the Mississippi State University School of Veterinary Medicine determined that the cat died from drowning.
The arrest:
- Inecia Gabrielle Looby was arrested on one count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.
- Looby was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail, where she was processed and released on a $5,000 bond.