Woman arrested after body of cat found wrapped in plastic at Mississippi apartment complex Published 6:06 am Friday, May 12, 2023

A woman was arrested after the body of a cat was found wrapped in plastic at a Mississippi apartment complex.

What you need to know:

On May 4, residents of a Starkville apartment complex on 106 Dawg Drive found the body of a cat wrapped in plastic in a breezeway of the complex and alerted the Oktibbeha Sheriff’s Office.

A necropsy at the Mississippi State University School of Veterinary Medicine determined that the cat died from drowning.

The arrest: