Mississippi Skies: Hot temps across the state as rain chances diminish

Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Our weather pattern is finally beginning to change some for Saturday. We’ll still have a few showers or thunderstorms, but they won’t be nearly as widespread as the past few days. We’ll also going to approach some record highs in some communities. Many of use will hit 90 degrees for the first time this year, and just about all of us will have oppressive humidity levels.

North Mississippi

A chance of showers and thunderstorms with mostly sunny skies. High of 87. Patch fog tonight with partly cloudy skies an a low of 66.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 90. A few summertime-style showers or storms later this afternoon. Tonight, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower. Low of 66.

South Mississippi

Fog early. Mostly sunny with a high of 89. A slight chance of a stray storm late in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 66.

Gulf Coast

Cloudy early, then becoming sunny. High of 88. Clear tonight with a low of 69.

