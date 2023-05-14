Cows and calves stolen from Mississippi farmer located and returned. Suspect identified. Published 8:00 am Sunday, May 14, 2023

A small herd of cows and calves have been found and returned to its owner after being reported stolen last month.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

On April 20, three cows and three calves were reported stolen from G W “Hulk” Jones of the Hot Coffee community, according to a report from the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 11, the cows were located by agents with the Mississippi Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau, along with deputies from the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.

COWS RETURNED, ONE MAY HAVE BEEN KILLED:

Two of the stolen cows were returned to the owner earlier this week.

The three stolen calves were returned on Friday.

One cow was not returned and may have been injured or killed.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS SUSPECT:

A suspect has been identified, according to a news release.

An Investigation into the incident is ongoing.