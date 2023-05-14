Mississippi Skies: Summer is here. How hot will it get? Published 1:30 am Sunday, May 14, 2023

The good news is we only have a slight chance of rain today, mostly in the afternoon, across the state. The bad news for many of us is that it’s going to be hot and humid. The potential for more comfortable temps we’ve been watching for early this week probably won’t be as cool as we had hoped a week ago.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or storm later in the afternoon. High of 88. A shower is possible early in the evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy with a low near 68.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a slight chance of an isolated shower this afternoon. High of 91. Tonight, clear with a low of 67.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then sunny with a high of 90. A slight chance of a shower in the evening, then partly cloudy. Low of 69.

Gulf Coast

Fog early. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a storm later in the evening. Tonight, mostly clear with a low of 71.