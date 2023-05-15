Bad week for Mississippi’s national show contestants continues with another departure Published 10:50 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

The first live performance rounds for season 23 of “The Voice” came to a close Monday night after the top five vote getters were revealed.

Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand, who sang “Rumor Has it” by Reba McEntire, did not make the cut. But when asked what she wanted the world to know about her as an artist, she made it clear this would not be the end of the road for her singing career.

“I’m a Christian and country artist but I just want to make music that moves people. I love songs that have a message and I want everyone no matter what their background is, or story is to relate to my music and feel something from it when they listen to it,” Brand said.

Last week, Brand advanced to the live performance rounds along with D. Smooth from team (Kelly) Clarkson as well as the top two competitors representing team (Blake) Shelton, team Chance the Rapper and team (Niall) Horan.

Brand was crowned Miss Mississippi in 2021 and Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen in 2017.

Brand’s departure from “The Voice” comes a week after Molly Manning Robertson was cut from “Spring Baking Championship” on Food Network and one day after Zachariah Smith’s finally on “American Idol.”

Mississippi still has one national contestant for which to cheer: Colin Stough, also of Monroe County, is in the Top 3 remaining contestants on “American Idol.”