Drug bust at Mississippi residence nets $360,000 in marijuana, arrest of two individuals

Published 12:44 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

More than 32 pounds of marijuana worth $360,000 was seized, and two Mississippi residents have been arrested in a recent drug bust.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 

– On May 12, Carolyn Ellzey, 57, of Osyka, Mississippi, and Johnny Ellzey, 62, of Osyka, Mississippi, were arrested and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

– A joint operation between the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics seized approximately 14,696 grams (32.4 pounds) of Marijuana with an approximate street value of $360,000.

– The drug bust occurred at 1088 Rawls Road in Pike County.

– The Pike County Sheriff’s Office posted a news release about the drug seizure and arrest on Facebook. 

 

 

