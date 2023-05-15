Mississippi Skies: The heat is on! Published 1:30 am Monday, May 15, 2023

It may be time to add a place setting for Mother Nature’s summer forecast! We’ll be having similar forecasts all summer long. The steamy pattern continues today with the biggest difference being a chance for more widespread rain coverage, especially in the northern half of the state.

It does look like we may get one final “cooler” spell this week. It won’t be cold or even cool, but we should be able to feel the difference for a day or two.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 90. A chance of a few isolated showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy tonight with a few isolated storms in the evening. Low of 68.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 92. A chance of a few storms later in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few remaining storms. Low of 66.

South Mississippi

Increasing clouds with a high of 91. A chance of storms in the afternoon. Tonight, partly cloudy with a few showers. Low of 68.

Gulf Coast

Fog early, then increasing clouds. Scattered to widespread showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. High of 92. Tonight, partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower.