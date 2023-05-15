One Mississippi singer advances, another sent home as American Idol gets ready for next week’s finale Published 9:37 am Monday, May 15, 2023

One Mississippi singer will compete in the American Idol finale, and another singer will be going home after Sunday’s live broadcast of the semifinals of the television competition.

Colin Stough, 18, and Zachariah Smith, 20, started Sunday’s competition in the Top 5, but by the end of the night, Stough earned enough votes to advance while Smith fell just a little short.

Stough will be singing in the American Idol 3-hour-long finale in hopes of winning it all.

During Sunday’s show, the Top 5 performed two songs each, all of which were featured in Disney productions. They were mentored by The Descendants star Sofia Carson,.

Sara Bareilles and Halle Bailey also made appearances on the show.

In the end, Stough, Megan Danielle and Iam Tongi advanced. And Smith and Wé Ani were eliminated.

The three-hour “American Idol” season finale airs Sunday live from Hollywood.