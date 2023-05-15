Reports: Portion of Mississippi highway closed after multiple shots fired at vehicle on road Published 10:23 am Monday, May 15, 2023

A portion of U.S. 84 was closed Sunday night after multiple shots were reportedly fired at a vehicle on the Mississippi highway.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

– The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that at approximately 10 p.m., shots were fired at a vehicle on the highway east of East Lincoln Road, near Elbert Lane, according to various online reports from county residents.

– Unofficial reports say a woman and two children were in the vehicle that was fired upon.

– The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response, but Sheriff Steve Rushing said he could not comment on the case since the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is in charge of it.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation released the following statement at 10 a.m. Monday: The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, May 14th on Highway 84 near East Lincoln Road in Lincoln County, Mississippi. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact MBI at MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. Due to this being an open and ongoing investigation, no further comment will be made at this time.