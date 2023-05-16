Mississippi Skies: A beautiful day is in the forecast. Which day will it be? Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Our relief from the current weather pattern of heat, humidity, and strong storms will continue a couple more days. Just like the previous days, not everyone will have rain, but every one will have a chance for rain and storms.

Right now, it’s looking like Friday is going to be great! The forecast is showing brilliant sunshine for the entire state will temperatures dropping into the mid-80s and lower humidity. That looks to only last one day, so enjoy it!

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 87. Tonight, showers and storms before 1 a.m. Low of 62.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 90. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 64. A few showers or storms are possible.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then mostly sunny. Widespread showers and storms this afternoon. High of 90. Mostly cloudy tonight with a few more showers and storms. Low of 66.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 90. More showers and storms possible tonight with a low of 68.