Time is running out quickly for federal relief after March storms Published 6:30 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Mississippi homeowners and renters who sustained damage to their primary property from the March 24 to 25 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes have just nine days left to apply for federal assistance. The deadline is May 25.

FEMA assistance for individuals affected by the March storms may cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is non-taxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other benefits.

Homeowners and renters in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey counties can apply for assistance in the following ways: