Discovery of ammunition in Mississippi high school bathroom leads to shelter-in-place order
Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023
The discovery of ammunition and a note in a restroom led to a shelter-in-place order being issued at a Mississippi high school Wednesday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Officials at Ocean Springs High School on the Mississippi Gulf Coast issued the shelter-in-place order Wednesday morning. The order kept students held in classrooms, with doors and hallways locked, for approximately 3 hours.
According to school officials, an “unauthorized item” was found on campus. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the item that was discovered was ammunition accompanied by a note. What was in the notes has not been disclosed due to an ongoing investigation of the incident.
The school resumed normal schedules after the order was lifted.
ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
After nearly 3 hours, the shelter in place order has been lifted at Ocean Springs High School. That decision to shelter in place came when an unauthorized item was found inside the school. pic.twitter.com/aRm0KUnoYH
— Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) May 17, 2023