Discovery of ammunition in Mississippi high school bathroom leads to shelter-in-place order

Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The discovery of ammunition and a note in a restroom led to a shelter-in-place order being issued at a Mississippi high school Wednesday.

Officials at Ocean Springs High School on the Mississippi Gulf Coast issued the shelter-in-place order Wednesday morning. The order kept students held in classrooms, with doors and hallways locked, for approximately 3 hours.

According to school officials, an “unauthorized item” was found on campus. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the item that was discovered was ammunition accompanied by a note. What was in the notes has not been disclosed due to an ongoing investigation of the incident.

The school resumed normal schedules after the order was lifted.

