It could have been Short even though it was Little? Mississippi city reconsiders name of street after concerns from 911, post office Published 4:05 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

It was almost Short, but now it will stay Little.

At the beginning of May, the Brookhaven Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to rename a small street in East Brookhaven to the name residents generally use for it.

Turner Street runs east-west from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to South Washington Street next to Alexander Junior High School. Little Street runs off Turner near the west end for about 35 yards until it dead-ends.

With approval from local residents, city engineers and applicable city departments, the Board voted to rename the street to “Short Turner,” because that’s what residents call it.

Shannon Moore, alderman for Ward 2 where the street is located, presented the motion.

At the May 16 meeting of the Board, however, city attorney Bobby Moak said the 9-1-1 department had consulted with the U.S. Postal Service and asked the City to reconsider its decision.

Because two streets in Brookhaven are already named Short Street and Turner Street, the agencies were concerned that emergency responders and mail delivery personnel would be confused by the new designation, possibly causing problems.

Moak said at the May 2 meeting, no one was apparently aware that the street already had an official name.

With a vote of 6-0 — Ward 5 Alderman Fletcher Grice was not in attendance — the board voted to reconsider the previous meeting’s vote on the issue. A second vote, also 6-0, approved leaving the street’s name as “Little.” The current street sign for the dead end street identifies it as “Little Street.”