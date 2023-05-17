Mississippi casino answers plea from local food bank after supplies reach critically low levels Published 3:45 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

A Mississippi casino answered the call and donated chicken, chips and ham to a local stewpot that issued a plea for help.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

On Friday, May 12, Magnolia Bluff Casino hotel and the casino, in conjunction with Performance Food Group, delivered 30 cases of chicken, 30 cases of tortilla chips and 2 cases of ham to the Natchez Community Stewpot.

The Natchez recently issued a plea to residents and community businesses to help when its supplies of meat had dwindled, leaving the food kitchen without the ability to provide.

WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING

Marcus Archer, Director of the Natchez Community Stewpot — “We are so grateful for all of our community partners that help make The Stewpot what it is. We will distribute over 90,000 meals this year, and that only happens because of the generosity of individuals and businesses in the Miss-Lou. This donation from Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is greatly appreciated and will help us continue our mission to serve those in need, 7 days a week — 365 days a year.”

Tim Morrissey, Vice President and General Manager of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel. — “We’re proud to support The Stewpot on their mission to feed the hungry in our community.”

WHO IS MAGNOLIA BLUFFS CASINO

Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is owned and operated by Saratoga Casino Holdings LLC. The property is located along the Mississippi River in Natchez, MS and offers nearly 500 slot machines, 11 table games, a poker room, sportsbook, restaurant, bar and hotel.

For more information visit magnoliabluffscasino.com.