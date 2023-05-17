Mississippi judge sentences man to 25 years after crash that killed woman Published 5:59 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

A man was sentenced to 25 years in jail after he was found guilty of driving under the influence while being involved in a 2022 fatal crash in Natchez.

THE SENTENCE:

Charles Mason was sentenced to 25 years confinement in the Mississippi Department of Corrections for driving under the influence and crashing his 2007 Chrysler Aspen in a one-car collision that took a young woman’s life.

Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Carmen Drake said Mson must serve a minimum of 20 of years in jail.

THE WRECK:

On Feb. 8, 2022, Mason was driving on Melrose Montebello Parkway in Natchez, when witnesses said Mason’s car appeared to drift off the right side of the road and that he may have overcorrected.

“The car flipped several times, and all three subjects were ejected,” then-Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said on the day of the crash.

Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington happened to be driving by the scene and stopped to render aid, as did others who passed by, according to Daughtry.

THE VICTIMS:

Passenger Lakedra Thomas died at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle.

Another passenger, Tamarion Washington, suffered broken bones and extensive internal injuries.