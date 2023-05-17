Mississippi Skies: Storms bring severe threat today Published 1:30 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Today is going to be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but only because we’ll have much more cloudy cover with moist air keeping the 90s away.

A large region of eastern Mississippi could have some storms become severe today. Stretching from I-55 to the Alabama line, cities in a Level 1 risk include Eupora, Columbus, Starkville, Philadelphia, Grenada, Jackson, Magee, Collins, Laurel, and Meridian. Isolated severe storms, damaging winds, and hail are all possible from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm early in the afternoon. High of 81. Clear tonight with a low of 59.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely this afternoon. High of 81. A few remaining showers and storms in the evening then mostly cloudy overnight. Low of 65.

South Mississippi

Widespread showers and storms. High 84. More showers and storms this evening before becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Low of 64.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. High near 87. Showers and storms likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low near 67.