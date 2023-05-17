Mississippi volunteer firefighter killed while responding to crash Published 7:22 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

A volunteer firefighter attempting to help the victims of a rollover crash died Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle.

The accident on U. S. Highway 49 at Seminary, a few miles north of Hattiesburg, occurred just after 3 p.m. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was responding to the wreck when Allan stopped to offer assistance.

The Seminary Police Department posted on its social media account that the firefighter’s name is Philip Allan. He volunteered as a firefighter and first responded in Covington and Simpson counties.