Multiple agencies led on high-speed chase on Mississippi interstate. Man arrested after crashing into restaurant sign. Published 5:48 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

A man led officers from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase on the Mississippi interstate while fleeing in a stolen vehicle before exiting the highway, crashing into a Wendy’s restaurant sign and being taken into custody.

THE ARREST:

Orlando Antonio Ciero, 31 of Jackson, has been charged with auto theft and felony eluding. He was booked into the Warren County Jail.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The incident began around 7:30 p.m. Monday in Warren County when an individual reported that his 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck had been stolen from a parking lot in a medical center located on U.S. 61 North.

Units on patrol were then notified of the vehicle description. Approximately 15 minutes later, Deputy Thomas McBride spotted the stolen vehicle in the Flowers community and attempted to pull it over.

The driver fled eastbound on I-20 into Hinds County with McBride in pursuit.

Clinton police officers took the lead as the chase entered their city limits. The chase ended when the driver of the stolen vehicle got on Highway 18 and crashed the vehicle into a Wendy’s restaurant sign near Greenway Road.

The driver then fled on foot and was taken into custody by Clinton officers near a Walmart.

The truck received significant damage and no injuries were reported.