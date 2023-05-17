One person died, another airlifted in head-on crash on rural Mississippi road

Published 5:34 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

One person died, and two others were injured in a Tuesday evening wreck involving three vehicles on a rural Mississippi road.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 

– The three-vehicle wreck happened on White Road outside Florence, according to officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

– The wreck included a head-on crash between an SUV and a pickup truck.

– The driver of the SUV, a woman who has not been identified, died in the accident.

– The driver of the pickup truck, a male, was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

– A third victim, driving a motorcycle, was also injured in the wreck and sent to a local hospital with injuries.

 

 

