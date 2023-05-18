Five people burglarized Mississippi gun store. Reward now being offered for info leading to their arrest. Published 5:09 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who participated in the burglary of a Mississippi gun store.

NEED TO KNOW:

At approximately 1 a.m. on May 10, Guns & Fine Jewelry, located at 570 Goodman Road East in Southaven was burglarized by five unknown suspects.

Multiple firearms were stolen in the burglary.

Officials say the suspects exited the building and fled in an unknown direction.

The Oxford Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Southaven Police Department are jointly investigating this crime. Agents from Industry Operations are also assisting. The investigation continues.

THE REWARD:

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation of up to $2,500, for a total reward of up to $5,000.

The total reward of $5,000 is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

WHO TO CONTACT:

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), the ATF Oxford Field Office at 662-513-2140, or the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.