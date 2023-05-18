Mississippi man facing murder charge Published 7:45 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

A Mississippi police department is investigating a Wednesday murder.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing on North Church Street. When they arrived, a female victim was found with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

A suspect was arrested at the crime scene. After being taken to North Mississippi Medical Center, Ricky Shumpert, 65 of Tupelo, was then transported to the Lee County Jail. He is charged with First Degree Murder.

A Tupelo judge ordered Shumpert to be held without bond. The case will be presented to an upcoming session of the Lee County Grand Jury.