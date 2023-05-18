Mississippi Skies: Where will the strongest storms be today? Published 1:30 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

We’re looking at some more storms today similar to earlier in the week, but storms shouldn’t be as widespread or as strong as the past two days. The best chance for storms today will be in central and southern Mississippi between the U. S. Highway 98 and I-20 corridors. Any part of the state could have a shower or storm this afternoon, but northern and Gulf Coast areas should only have some isolated weather events.

Right now, we’re looking at the possibility of Sunday being a really great weather day. We’ll keep an eye out to see if that holds.

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 84. Increasing clouds tonight with an isolated shower. Low of 64.

Central Mississippi

Fog early, then partly sunny. Showers and storms possible in the afternoon. High of 85. A slight chance of showers tonight. Partly cloudy with a low of 63.

South Mississippi

Fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High of 85. Partly cloudy tonight with a shower or thunderstorm around. Low of 65.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 87. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 71.