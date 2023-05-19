Body of missing Mississippi man found near where he wrecked truck
Published 6:06 am Friday, May 19, 2023
The body of a Mississippi man reported missing a week ago has been found not far from where he left his truck after wrecking the vehicle.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
– Authorities had been searching for Brian Dowdy, 35, of Pontotoc.
– Officials with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office report finding Dowdy’s body on Thursday after searching on Wilkins Chapel Road near where Dowdy had accidentally driven off the road and got his truck stuck.
– Dowdy reportedly called a wrecker and spoke to deputies. Dowdy reportedly told deputies that he had expected someone to pick him up. That was the last known contact with Dowdy.
– On Wednesday, authorities used drones, dogs, and a helicopter to search the area where the truck was found.
– They then used a cadaver dog in the Wilkins Chapel Road are, where Dowdy’s body was located. The body was sent for an autopsy.
– No signs of foul play were evident.
ORIGINAL SOCIAL MEDIA POST:
From the Pontotoc Police Department Facebook Page: