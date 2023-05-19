Body of missing Mississippi man found near where he wrecked truck Published 6:06 am Friday, May 19, 2023

The body of a Mississippi man reported missing a week ago has been found not far from where he left his truck after wrecking the vehicle.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

– Authorities had been searching for Brian Dowdy, 35, of Pontotoc.

– Officials with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office report finding Dowdy’s body on Thursday after searching on Wilkins Chapel Road near where Dowdy had accidentally driven off the road and got his truck stuck.

– Dowdy reportedly called a wrecker and spoke to deputies. Dowdy reportedly told deputies that he had expected someone to pick him up. That was the last known contact with Dowdy.

– On Wednesday, authorities used drones, dogs, and a helicopter to search the area where the truck was found.

– They then used a cadaver dog in the Wilkins Chapel Road are, where Dowdy’s body was located. The body was sent for an autopsy.

– No signs of foul play were evident.

ORIGINAL SOCIAL MEDIA POST:

From the Pontotoc Police Department Facebook Page:

“The Pontotoc Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old male. BRIAN LEE DOWDY was last seen on 5/11/2023 on Hwy 15 near Turnpike Rd. in Pontotoc, MS. DOWDY was driving a blue 2022 Chevrolet Silverado truck with Texas Tag NCS1497. DOWDY is believed to be headed to Texas to return to work but has not been heard from and the company fuel card has not been used since his disappearance.

The last known location of his phone was near Laws Hill Road in Marshall County MS.

DOWDY is believed to be in a state of mind where he could be a danger to himself and possibly others.

If anyone sees DOWDY or the vehicle please contact the Pontotoc Police Department at (662) 489-7804 or dial 911 and report it to the nearest authorities. At this time, the vehicle has been located but Dowdy has not been located.”