Juvenile ‘menace’ to Mississippi community arrested Published 8:33 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

A 17-year-old Columbus juvenile labeled as a “menace to our entire Columbus community” is under arrest with plans to have him certified as an adult and stand trial for several incidents, including firearm possession.

“We are not tolerating this criminal activity,” Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Friday in making the announcement. “We know those committing these crimes, and today’s arrest sends a clear message to those who choose to break the law. We will catch you, arrest you, prosecute you, and hold you accountable for your criminal activity.”

“And to the citizens of this community, know that we are working every night, every day to identify and arrest those responsible for causing our citizens to become crime victims. Every man and woman in the Columbus Police Department is more ready and more dedicated to stop the criminal element that has had free reign in our great city for far too long,” Daughtry added.

Arrested is a 17-year-old from Columbus. He has been charged with possession of stolen property, credit card fraud, and a minor in possession of a firearm.

According to Daughtry, the juvenile has also been identified as part of the rash of shootings in the last few weeks in East Columbus. He recently allegedly stole an automobile from a stranger, but the owner decided not to prosecute because the car was later returned.

A detention hearing will be held Monday, May 22, 2023, and Daughtry will ask the court to certify the juvenile as an adult.

“This person is a habitual offender, and he is already on probation. It stops now,” Daughtry said.