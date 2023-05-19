Missing Florida man last traced to Mississippi gas station found dead in Alabama creek Published 9:47 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

A missing Florida man who was last traced to a Mississippi gas station was found dead in Alabama.

On Tuesday, May 16, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reported Francisco Oxiries Carballo Morales, 50, of Florida, missing after he was last traced to a Laurel Shell Service Station. Morales’ family found out that his last transaction was made on May 9 at the Laurel gas station.

On Thursday, officials with the Conecuh County Coroner’s Office in Alabama reported that Morales was found in a creek.

Alabama authorities believe that Morales was involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened on May 10 near the 89-mile marker on U.S. 84. Morales’ car was not found until 7 days later. Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency traced his phone and found Morales in the creek near the crash site.

Morales’ body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.