Mississippi authorities to continue looking for swimmer who went missing in Pearl River Published 5:41 am Friday, May 19, 2023

Authorities say they will resume looking for a swimmer reported missing in the Pearl River.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

– Multiple agencies are looking for Marcos Mendoza, 24, who went swimming with two other people Thursday in the Pear River near Flowood.

– The three swimmers entered on the Flowood side of the river, according to authorities. Two of the swimmers were able to make it out of the river. Mendoza did not return.

– According to WLBT in Jackson, an hour had transpired between the time the missing swimmer’s friends last saw Mendoza and the time when they were able to call for help.

– Multiple agencies, including the Flowood police, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Hinds County emergency services and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks assisted in the search.

SEARCH CONTINUES FRIDAY:

– Authorities suspended the search for Mendoza at approximately 8:30 p.m.

– The search is expected to resume Friday morning.