Mississippi man deemed violent habitual offender sentenced to life without parole after drug conviction Published 1:27 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

A Mississippi man and violent habitual offender was sentenced to life without parole after a recent drug conviction.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Lonnie “Bang” Nobles of Hattiesburg, 40, was found guilty by a jury in a Forrest County Courtroom of selling meth while sitting in his vehicle.

Video evidence at trial showed Nobles selling meth, a Schedule II controlled substance, while sitting in his vehicle, to a confidential source who was working with METRO Narcotics law enforcement and wired with video surveillance equipment.

After his conviction, Nobles was determined to be a habitual violent offender with four prior felony convictions, including armed robbery, burglary, auto theft and grand larceny. All of the previous crimes occurred in Jones County.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Nobles was currently under indictment for trafficking in meth four separate cases, where he reportedly sold meth from his vehicle at local hotels and parking lots.

Noble’s arrest was announced on Thursday by 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter.