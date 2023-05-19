Mississippi Skies: Severe thunderstorms return Friday night, Saturday Published 1:30 am Friday, May 19, 2023

We’ll begin our Friday with some nice weather for most of the state. Most of us will have sunny skies and some pleasant breezes.

We’ll have our normal thunderstorms chances in the afternoon, but instead of dying down in the evening as the past several days, we’ll have the chance for some severe weather for central, southern, and Gulf Coast communities as a weak cold front approaches. The Delta will have the risk tonight while other regions will be more Saturday morning and during the day.

The main risk is for isolated severe storms, hail, and damaging winds.

North Mississippi

A slight chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Partly sunny with a high near 82. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely. Low of 64.

Central Mississippi

Partly cloudy with a high of 86. A slight chance of storms in the afternoon. Tonight, showers and storms are likely with a low of 65.

South Mississippi

Fog early then mostly sunny with a high of 89. A light chance of a storm later in the afternoon. Mostly clear tonight. Low of 68.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a storm in the afternoon. High of 90. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 71.