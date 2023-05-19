One person killed after Mississippi officer attacked after responding to hit-and-run accident Published 10:20 am Friday, May 19, 2023

One person is dead after an officer who was attempting to give aid at the scene of an accident was attacked multiple times, according to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

MBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Harrison County that occurred at approximately 4 p.m. in a wooded area near the intersection of Shriners Boulevard and Highway 67.

A Harrison County Board of Supervisor’s county patrol officer reportedly attempted to give aid at the scene of an accident.

A person involved in the accident attacked the officer multiple times, leading the officer to fire shots. As a result, the person sustained fatal injuries.

STATEMENT FROM HARRISON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

“This afternoon, one of Harrison County’s trained county patrol officers, after observing a hit-and-run accident, attempted to subdue the fleeing driver who caused the accident. The driver first attempted to flee with the officer in pursuit, then he turned to threaten and attack the officer multiple times until the officer had no choice but to use deadly force.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigation. The Board appreciates our citizens’ patience while the MBI completes it’s investigation into this unfortunate incident.

No further comments will be made until the investigation is completed.”