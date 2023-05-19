Police seek help in finding Mississippi man wanted for two counts murder, three counts attempted murder Published 6:21 am Friday, May 19, 2023

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with deaths of two men and the shooting injuries of three others.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

– Police are looking for Jamionte Davis, 22, of Natchez.

– Natchez Police Commander Jerry Ford said the Natchez Police Department has a warrant out for Davis on two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

– Killed were Travione Jones, 19, and Devin Winchester, also 19

– The shooting took place in the parking lot of the strip mall behind Popeye’s Restaurant on D’Evereux Drive in Natchez at about 10 p.m. on that Friday night.

– Jones and Winchester were gunned down when they were reportedly exiting their vehicles.

– Police believe one or more assault rifles were used in the shooting. Detectives recovered more than 30 spent shells at the crime scene. They also allege to have recovered at least one weapon used in the fatal shootings.

– Three others were shot during the gunfire but have survived their injuries.

– Investigators allege the shooting stemmed from an ongoing feud between Jones and the three suspects.

OTHER ARRESTS:

On May 9, Natchez Police arrested Kadeem Rykeim Conner, 25, of Natchez, and Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, also of Natchez, and charged each with two counts murder and three counts of attempted murder.

SUSPECT MAY HAVE ESCAPED TO TEXAS:

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said Davis fled the area before he could be brought in to face those charges. His last alleged location was in Houston or Humble, Texas, she said.

“We have been working extensively with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and Commander Jerry Ford is in contact with the U.S. Marshal’s Office, who are going to join the search for Davis,” she said. “We will leave no stone unturned. He will not escape justice.”

POLICE SEEK HELP, REWARD OFFERRED:

Anyone in Natchez who knows the whereabouts of Davis, or who has any information that could help locate him in order for him to face these charges, is asked to call the Natchez Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001. The Crime Stopper’s line is available 24 hours a day. All callers are assigned a code number as the only means of identification. Callers can remain anonymous. The code number is used in all communication with Crime Stoppers and in the payment of cash rewards.